'Tekken 8' will arrive on January 26th, 2024 The release date and a new single-player mode were announced at Gamescom 2023.

Fighting game fans are eating well this year with the likes of Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 and Guilty Gear Strive all arriving. The beat 'em up bonanza is set to continue at least into early 2024, as Bandai Namco announced at Gamescom 2023 that Tekken 8 will hit PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on January 26th. Pre-orders open today.

The tenth overall entry in the long-running series includes 32 unique fighters (King is thankfully among them). The latest trailer notes that the game marks the beginning of "a new Tekken saga," while the series' long-term antagonist Heihachi Mishima is dead.

Tekken 8 will also introduce a brand new single-player mode called Arcade Quest. You'll create a character and it appears as though they can go to a virtual arcade and compete in Tekken tournaments. It all seems quite meta.