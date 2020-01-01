Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Warner Bros.

What's on TV this week: 'Tenet' and 'The Expanse'

Also new this week: 'The Mandalorian' season two finale, and 'The Stand.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Tenet
Warner Bros.

Sponsored Links

This week Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes its debut at home, via video on-demand at midnight ET, as well as on Ultra HD Blu-ray. On Amazon Prime, season five of The Expanse starts streaming, while CBS Access premieres its suddenly-relevant series The Stand, based on Stephen King’s book.

Sports fans can check out college football championships, while gamers gave new DLC for Gears 5 to look forward to. Netflix has Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Chadwick Boseman and a new comedy special from Vir Das.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Tenet (4K)

  • Spirited Away (Steelbook)

  • Tremors (4K)

  • Ip Man: The Complete Collection (4K)

  • Vigilante (4K)

  • The Expanse (S4)

  • MXGP 2020 (Xbox One, PC, PS4)

  • Gears 5: Hivebusters DLC (12/15 - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

  • Synthetik: Ultimate (Xbox One, PS4)

  • Cattch (Xbox One)

  • Double Dragon Neon (Switch)

Tuesday

  • Song Exploder (Vol. 2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • A Teacher, Hulu, 3 AM

  • 30 for 30: The Infinite Race, ESPN, 8 PM

  • Moonshiners, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, CBS, 8 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM

  • Big Sky (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse (season premiere), Amazon Prime,

  • How to Ruin Christmas (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Vir Das: Outside In, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Ripper, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Run On (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Break it All: The History of Rock in Latin America, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Amazing Race (season finale), CBS, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • The Great Christmas Light Fight, ABC, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Devils (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM

  • The Art of Political Murder, HBO, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Seal Team (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM

  • S.W.A.T. (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM

  • For Life (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Stand (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • 12 Dates of Christmas: Unwrapped, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Flight Attendant (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • An Unremarkable Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM

  • 4 Blocks (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Texas 6, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Chargers/Raiders, Fox, 8:20 PM

  • Dogs of the Year, CW, 8 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Station 19 (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Mom (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM

  • The Unicorn (fall finale), CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Time Person of the Year, NBC, 10 PM

  • A Million Little Things (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • The Movie Show, Syfy, 11 PM

  • Cari & Jemele Won't Stick to Sports, Vice, 11:30 PM

Friday

  • The Mandalorian (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Grand Tour (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Sweet Home (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • On Pointe (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

  • El Cid (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Disney+, 3 AM

  • MAC CFB Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, ESPN, 7:30 PM

  • PAC-12 CFB Championship: Oregon vs. USC, Fox, 8 PM

  • Christmas on the Menu, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • MacGyver (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I. (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM

  • ELeague, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Uncanny Counter, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Michigan/Iowa college football, ESPN, 7 PM

  • SEC CFB Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, CBS, 8 PM

  • Baby Chimp Rescue, BBC America, 8 PM

  • A Christmas Exchange, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Stolen in Plain Sight, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM

  • Global Citizen Prize, NBC, 8 PM

  • Panthers/Packers, NFL Network, 8:15 PM

  • Letters to Santa Claus, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Stanford/UCLA college football, ESPN2, 8 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig / Dua Lipa, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Supermarket Sweep, ABC, 8 PM

  • A Christmas Break, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Power Book II, Starz, 8 PM

  • 49ers/Cowboys, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM

  • Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM

  • 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Card Sharks, ABC, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, Tenet, The Stand, The Expanse, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What we bought: Our favorite gadgets of 2020

What we bought: Our favorite gadgets of 2020

View
What's on TV this week: 'Tenet' and 'The Expanse'

What's on TV this week: 'Tenet' and 'The Expanse'

View
Google is officially retiring the Home Max

Google is officially retiring the Home Max

View
Strange exoplanet discovery makes a case for the elusive 'Planet Nine'

Strange exoplanet discovery makes a case for the elusive 'Planet Nine'

View
Apple Watch can now warn if your cardio fitness is low

Apple Watch can now warn if your cardio fitness is low

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr