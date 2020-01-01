What's on TV this week: 'Tenet' and 'The Expanse'

This week Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes its debut at home, via video on-demand at midnight ET, as well as on Ultra HD Blu-ray. On Amazon Prime, season five of The Expanse starts streaming, while CBS Access premieres its suddenly-relevant series The Stand, based on Stephen King’s book.

Sports fans can check out college football championships, while gamers gave new DLC for Gears 5 to look forward to. Netflix has Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Chadwick Boseman and a new comedy special from Vir Das.