Tesla reportedly ends sales of special order $35,000 Model 3

With the 2021 Model 3 refresh on its way, Tesla is reportedly winding sales of the $35,000 2020 Model 3 and will no longer offer its mainstream EV at that price point any longer. According to Electrek, the company has told its sales staff they can’t downgrade the forthcoming 2021 model and sell it for $35,000. Provided your local Tesla dealer has any remaining inventory of the vehicle, you may still be able to get the 2020 model at that price, but that’s unlikely to be the case for long.

The $35,000 Model has been elusive for much of its existence. Not only did it take Tesla far longer than anticipated to start manufacturing the variant, but when it did finally become available, you could only buy it online for a short time. As of April 2019, the only way to purchase a $35,000 Model 3 was to order one in-store or over the phone.