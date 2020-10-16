Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

The Long Range Dual Motor version gets a 30 mile boost to 353 miles (estimated) range.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Tesla Model 3 2021 improved range
Tesla

Tesla’s 2021 Model 3 and Model Y EV configurators are now online, and they show substantial improvement in range for both models, along with some other improvements (via Electrek). The $46,990 Long Range Model 3 can now go 353 miles, an impressive gain of 30 miles over the 2020 version. The Standard Range Plus model lasts 263 miles, up from 250, while the Performance version runs 16 miles more at 315 miles (all ranges are estimated and yet to be confirmed by the EPA).

Acceleration times are also up across all models, with the Model 3 Performance now scooting to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, a tenth faster than before. On the cosmetic side, the Model 3 is getting slightly updated 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, along with a new 20-inch Überturbine wheels in the sedan. It also has a metallic finish steering wheel (possibly heated), along with a powered trunk, double paneled windows and more. Tesla also brought back the auto-dimming mirror.

Meanwhile, the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor can now go 325 miles, up from 316 miles, while the Performance model gets a boost from 291 to 303 miles. However, the Model Y is not seeing the same interior tweaks as the Model 3.

The source of the mileage improvements is reportedly from a new “efficiency package,” according to Electrek. Tesla was already getting more mileage out of its 75 kWh battery Model 3 than any rival EVs — for instance, VW’s ID.4 will go around 250 miles with an 82 kWh battery when it arrives in 2022. Now, Tesla has pulled even further ahead, and by 2022, it’s supposed to have new batteries that will further increase efficiency while reducing cost.

In this article: Tesla, Model 3 2021, range, efficiency package, transportation, EV, electric cars, Model Y, news, gear
