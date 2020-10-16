Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla’s 2021 Model 3 and Model Y EV configurators are now online, and they show substantial improvement in range for both models, along with some other improvements (via Electrek). The $46,990 Long Range Model 3 can now go 353 miles, an impressive gain of 30 miles over the 2020 version. The Standard Range Plus model lasts 263 miles, up from 250, while the Performance version runs 16 miles more at 315 miles (all ranges are estimated and yet to be confirmed by the EPA).

Acceleration times are also up across all models, with the Model 3 Performance now scooting to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, a tenth faster than before. On the cosmetic side, the Model 3 is getting slightly updated 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, along with a new 20-inch Überturbine wheels in the sedan. It also has a metallic finish steering wheel (possibly heated), along with a powered trunk, double paneled windows and more. Tesla also brought back the auto-dimming mirror.