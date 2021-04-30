Tesla offers 50 percent discounts on overnight Supercharger use in California

Tesla is giving owners in California a sweet incentive to use its Supercharger network during off-peak hours. The automaker has been sending owners in the area a message through its app, letting them know that they can save 50 percent on their charging fees if they plug into a Supercharger between 7PM and 10AM. Supercharger rates vary per location, with some costing up to $0.40/kWh — even higher for peak rates, especially during the summer. Some owners are paying up to $40 to fully charge their EVs.

The automaker ran a discount promo in California for a very limited time over Halloween weekend last year. That time, it charged owners $0.09/kWh if they use the Supercharger between 9PM and 9AM the next day. While this promo doesn't offer a discount quite as deep, half off could mean huge savings for owners and, as Electrek points out, the chance for Tesla to offset expensive charges during peak demand. That said, the deal is only available in major metro areas in the state, where more owners may not have their own home chargers and have to rely on charging networks for their electric vehicles. EV sales are on the rise in California, and more people are bound to buy Teslas in the future.

It's not clear at this point whether the half—off nighttime rates are permanent or a limited-time offer, as well. We've reached out to Tesla and will update if we hear back.