In some, but not all cases, Autopilot might ask the driver to confirm that the vehicle can proceed through the intersection. For instance, it will require confirmation if the vehicle is already stopped when the light turns green. In other cases, the driving line visualization will turn green, and the vehicle will drive through the intersection automatically. This is somewhat similar to the way Tesla rolled out its Autopilot lane-change feature, which first required driver confirmation.

Earlier this year, a video showed Tesla’s Autopilot automatically stopping at red lights, so autonomously traveling through green lights is the next logical evolution. Tesla is expected to release a “fundamental rewrite” of its Autopilot software by the end of the year. Those changes should allow Tesla to introduce new features at a faster rate.