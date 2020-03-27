Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:

Tesla's Autopilot could soon detect traffic lights

A video shows a Tesla stopping autonomously at a red light.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
53m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sjoerd van der Wal via Getty Images

It looks like Tesla's Autopilot feature will soon be able to recognize traffic lights. A video shared on Twitter, shows a Tesla cruising through several green lights and slowing to a stop when it detects a red light. There is some speculation that Tesla will include the feature in its next Autopilot update.

Tesla's Autopilot can already recognize other cars on the road, and last fall, an update allowed it to spot traffic cones. If you use Navigate on Autopilot, your EV will also plan lane changes to avoid those cones. Of course, it's probably best not to put your full faith in features like these. Users and groups like Consumer Reports have raised a few red flags, and the National Transportation Safety Board went as far as to blame Autopilot's design as a contributing factor in at least one fatal Tesla crash.

Still, Tesla is pushing to have fully self-driving cars on the road soon. Elon Musk previously said they'd be ready in 2019 and that over a million robo-taxis would arrive in 2020. It's fair to say that most bets are off for 2020, but updates like the ability to stop for red lights will get us one step closer to fully autonomous vehicles.

In this article: autonomous, autopilot, feature, robots, self-driving, stopping, tesla, tomorrow, traffic lights, transportation, update, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AT&T and Cricket offer customers a $15 plan for a limited time

AT&T and Cricket offer customers a $15 plan for a limited time

View
YouTube Music's redesigned playback screen includes lyrics

YouTube Music's redesigned playback screen includes lyrics

View
The Morning After: Reviewing the iPad Pro (2020)

The Morning After: Reviewing the iPad Pro (2020)

View
'Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy' is now available on Switch and PS4

'Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy' is now available on Switch and PS4

View
'Flight Simulator' developers explain its 'shared world' multiplayer

'Flight Simulator' developers explain its 'shared world' multiplayer

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr