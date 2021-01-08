Tesla begins selling its cheapest Model Y yet

You can now order a more affordable Model Y or one that sits seven instead of five from Tesla’s website. As Electrek notes, Tesla’s original lineup when it unveiled the vehicle in 2019 included a standard range rear-wheel drive version, but company chief Elon Musk announced a year later that any plan to make one was cancelled because its “range would be unacceptably low.” It looks like the company went back to its original plan, lowering the Model Y’s starting price considerably.

When you visit Tesla’s website, you’ll now be able to buy a standard range rear-wheel drive Model Y for at least $42,000 — or $40,500 if you’re in California — before potential savings and incentives. The only options in the past were the long range dual motor all-wheel drive and the performance versions, and their prices start at $49,990. The standard rear-wheel drive’s range is much shorter at 244 miles, of course, but that’s still longer than Tesla’s 230-mile projected range. Tesla expects deliveries for the vehicle to begin within two to five weeks, so long as it’s available in your region. It’s already out in the US, Canada and Mexico, but it’s still not available for purchase in Asia and most of Tesla’s European markets.