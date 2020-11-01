Elon Musk says Tesla may reveal Cybertruck changes in a 'month or so'

Tesla has been refining the Cybertruck’s design ever since its debut a year ago (aka the Before Times), and it might be close to showing what has changed in the months since. According to Roadshow, Elon Musk told one fan that Tesla could show the updated Cybertruck “maybe in a month or so.” That certainly isn’t a firm schedule, especially for a company prone to delays, but you might not have to wait too long to see if the design is slightly less polarizing.

The emphasis is on “slightly.” Musk added that the refreshed electric pickup has “many minor tweaks,” and that “even the small details matter.” Tesla had toyed with the possibility of a smaller body, but decided against it after determining there wasn’t much room for change.