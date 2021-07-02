The launch event for the Tesla Semi.
Alexandria Sage / Reuters

Why Tesla is delaying the Semi EV until 2022

The tractor-trailer platform remains in development but is hampered by the global chip shortage.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|07.30.21
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
July 30th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, automotive, Tesla, Semi, EV, Model Y, 4860

Following its Q2 earnings call this week, Tesla representatives confirmed previous reports that its commercial EV project, Semi, will be delayed until 2022. The company cites both the ongoing global processor shortage and its own currently-limited battery production capability for the new 4680 style cells as contributing to its decision. 

On the plus side, Tesla executives also confirmed that development of the highly-anticipated Cyber Truck continues apace. What's more,they explained that once production fully ramps up for the Model Y in the new Berlin and Texas plants, Tesla intends to launch production lines to begin the Semi line. For the full story, watch the video above, and for continuing coverage of all things Tesla, stay tuned to Engadget!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget