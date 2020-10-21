Tesla cuts Full Self-Driving upgrade price by $1,000 for some customers

Tesla might have hiked the price of Full Self-Driving for many customers, but others are getting a break. Electrek has discovered that Tesla quietly cut the price of a Full Self-Driving upgrade to $5,000, a $1,000 drop, for customers who bought Enhanced Autopilot. That’s still not a trivial purchase, but it might be easier to justify if you’re pining for Navigate on Autopilot, Autopark and other FSD perks.

The company hasn’t explained the decision and isn’t expected to respond to requests for comment after reportedly dissolving its PR department.