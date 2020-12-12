Tesla will halt Model S and X production for 18 days

Tesla has plenty of demand for its electric cars despite the pandemic, but that doesn’t appear to extend to its highest-end EVs. CNBC has obtained an internal Tesla email revealing that the automaker will shut down production for the Model S and Model X between December 24th and January 11th, or 18 days. The company noted in a separate email that demand for its cars was “quite a bit higher” than supply during the quarter, according to the leak, so there’s clearly interest in the more affordable Model 3 and Model Y.
Workers will reportedly get a full week’s pay, a few paid holidays and “limited paid opportunities” to work with other teams, but that still leaves five unpaid days off for those who can’t find additional gigs or use their own paid time off.