Image credit: Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images

Tesla's latest update turns your EV into a boombox

So long as you have a car with the right speaker.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago
SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2020 -- Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2020 shows the Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles at its gigafactory in Shanghai, east China. (Photo by Ding Ting/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images)
Your Tesla could soon broadcast your taste in music to the world — if you have the right car, at least. Electrek notes that Tesla has released its promised holiday update, and the centerpiece appears to be a Boombox mode that pumps media outside as long as you have a recent-enough EV with a pedestrian speaker system, like later Model 3 production runs. You probably won’t be using this for parties during the pandemic and should check local laws, but it’s more efficient (not to mention safer) than cranking up the normal volume and leaving a window open.

Elon Musk added that you can customize the horn sound on these newer cars to something beyond the usual honk. Other updates include a smarter Scheduled Departure that preconditions the battery and cabin without plugging in, larger driving visualizations (helpful for Autopilot) and at-a-glance views of the number of open stalls at Superchargers.

Musk was quick to acknowledge that the update isn’t quite as “fire” if you have a Tesla vehicle without the pedestrian speaker — which is many of them. There’s “more stuff coming” that Tesla couldn’t finish, the executive said. Still, you might appreciate the addition if Party Mode is overkill for your needs.

