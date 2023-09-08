Tesla is installing 20,000 chargers across Hilton properties in North America

Tesla and Hilton have struck a deal to make EV charging more accessible while attracting guests to the latter's hotels at the same time. The companies have announced that starting in 2024, they will install 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 Hilton properties across the US, Canada and Mexico. This deal expands a previous partnership between the two and will see each chosen property get at least six new chargers.

Matt Schuyler, Hilton's chief brand officer, told CNBC that the second most searched attribute for its hotels is EV charging. Using the "EV charging" filter on its website, we found that there are 1,148 Hilton hotels with EV chargers in the US at the moment, along with 67 properties in Canada and 22 in Mexico. That's but a fraction of what this expansion entails — according to The Points Guy, it would put Hilton ahead of Los Angeles County for having the most chargers in the continent by the time the project is done.

While the companies didn't give a timeline for the installations, their deal has the potential to assuage a lot of people's range anxieties, especially since Tesla's Universal Wall Connectors are designed to work even with EVs from other brands. According to the automaker's website, the wall connector has the capability to add up to 44 miles of range per hour. It's also not exclusively available to big companies like Hilton. Tesla is selling the device for $595, and orders for it will start shipping in October.