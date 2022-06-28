Tesla reportedly lays off 200 Autopilot employees in latest jobs cut

Tesla has reportedly laid off approximately 200 workers from its Autopilot team and closed an office in California. According to Bloomberg , the company notified staff of the move on Tuesday. Many of the affected employees were annotation specialists whose jobs involved evaluating and labeling Autopilot data obtained from customers. Along with the layoffs, Tesla closed its San Mateo location; Bloomberg reports what remained of the 350-person team was transferred to another nearby office.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment. The automaker has not operated a public relations department since 2020 .