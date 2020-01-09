Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

Elon Musk explains why Tesla's Model 3 has an in-cabin camera

You won't have to worry about someone trashing your robotaxi.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 09: Tesla Model 3 compact full electric car interior with a large touch screen on the dashboard on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. The Model 3 is fitted with a full self-driving system. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

Tesla’s Model 3 has shipped from the start with a camera pointing at the cabin, but it has gone unused ever since. What’s it for? You won’t have to wonder much longer. Elon Musk has confirmed that the camera is there to support Tesla’s eventual robo-taxi plans. Since you won’t be in the car yourself when it’s picking up rides, the camera will provide video evidence if passengers trash the interior.

A pair of sleuths have also captured pictures of what the camera sees, and it unsurprisingly provides a clear, wide-angle view of the seating.

Electrek adds that Tesla has been exploring other ideas. Musk hinted it might help you record your “caraoke” sessions, and the company recently applied for a patent on using the camera to recognize occupants and apply settings (such as seat position or climate controls) when they’re inside. For now, though, the in-cabin camera is more a symbol of Tesla’s lofty, as yet unfulfilled dreams of putting fully self-driving cars on the road.

In this article: Tesla, Model 3, EV, electric car, Electric vehicle, cars, Camera, robotaxi, elon musk, transportation, Self-driving car, self-driving, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google Pixel 4 drops to $449 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 4 drops to $449 at Best Buy

View
IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

View
Elon Musk explains why Tesla's Model 3 has an in-cabin camera

Elon Musk explains why Tesla's Model 3 has an in-cabin camera

View
Apple shares more details of how COVID-19 contact tracing will work

Apple shares more details of how COVID-19 contact tracing will work

View
After Math: Look at all this free stuff

After Math: Look at all this free stuff

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr