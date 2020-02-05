Tesla has applied for a license to become a UK energy provider

Tesla has applied for a licence to become an energy provider in the UK, according to the Telegraph. That means it might bring it’s lithium-ion PowerPack battery technology to Britain, much as it did with its 100 megawatt Hornsdale PowerPack installation in South Australia. It may also be a way for the company to introduce a platform called Autobidder that allows renewable power suppliers to aggregate and trade energy.
The company hasn’t confirmed any plans for large scale PowerPacks in the UK, but the lithium-ion grid tech makes sense for the region. The UK generates most of its energy (40 percent) from renewables, including wind and solar. Battery tech can help smooth out gaps in generation during calm or cloudy days, reducing pollution and costs for consumers. Tesla already has multiple PowerPack installations in the UK, including in South Wales, but nothing on the scale of its Australian operations.