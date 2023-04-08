The company has cut the starting price by over $10,000 and lowered the estimated range by around 30 miles.

Tesla reopens long-range Model 3 orders after almost nine months

Tesla has reopened orders for the long-range Model 3 in the US after putting them on hold last August. At the time, CEO Elon Musk said the waitlist for the electric vehicle was too long and Tesla would reopen orders after ramping up production.

As it has done with its other EVs this year , Tesla has cut the price of the long-range Model 3. It starts at $47,240. As Reuters notes, the company was selling the car for $57,990 before it stopped orders in the US and Canada. The car is eligible for a $3,750 government subsidy as well.

Tesla's configurator shows an estimated delivery window of June for the long-range Model 3 in the US. However, the company has not yet re-enabled orders north of the border. The Canadian version of the configurator only says that the long-range Model 3 will be available again later this year.

One important thing to note is that the long-range Model 3 is listed as having a range of "325+" miles. That's a drop from the 358 miles Tesla previously said the EV would be able to travel on a single charge. In November, it was reported that Tesla was redesigning the Model 3 to cut costs, and the revamp may have included changes to the powertrain. Tesla doesn't have a communications department that can be reached for comment.