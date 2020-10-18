Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

Tesla restores free premium in-car internet for some owners

It might be tied to where you live.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
54m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Tesla Model 3 navigation with Autopilot
Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

Tesla currently reserves some of its in-car internet features for paying subscribers, but it might be making an exception for some owners. Drivers talking to Electrek say they’re suddenly receiving Premium Connectivity features for free, including satellite maps and media streaming over cellular. The company appears to have changed its eligibility requirements for Premium, but it’s not certain how or why.

All of the owners reporting the change are from Canada, with at least one driving a 2019 Model 3, but it doesn’t appear to apply to all Canadians.

We’ve asked Tesla for comment.

We wouldn’t count on Tesla giving away Premium Connectivity to many drivers. It charges $10 US per month in part to offset the heavier data use. Those costs could eat into Tesla’s bottom line over the lifetime of a vehicle. However, any change would be significant — it suggests that you don’t need to own a car from before the July 2018 cutoff to get full online features, at least under the right circumstances.

In this article: Tesla, cars, transportation, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, Model 3, Canada, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones might sport even larger camera bumps

Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones might sport even larger camera bumps

View
After Math: Apple's unveils its inaugural 5G phone amid a week of firsts

After Math: Apple's unveils its inaugural 5G phone amid a week of firsts

View
'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

View
Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

View
Tesla increases the range for existing Model Y EVs through an update

Tesla increases the range for existing Model Y EVs through an update

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr