Tesla restores free premium in-car internet for some owners

Tesla currently reserves some of its in-car internet features for paying subscribers, but it might be making an exception for some owners. Drivers talking to Electrek say they’re suddenly receiving Premium Connectivity features for free, including satellite maps and media streaming over cellular. The company appears to have changed its eligibility requirements for Premium, but it’s not certain how or why.

All of the owners reporting the change are from Canada, with at least one driving a 2019 Model 3, but it doesn’t appear to apply to all Canadians.