Sponsored Links

Tesla thinks I will drop $300 on this wireless phone charger

That's a hundred bucks per device slot!
It's a pile of shit on a round white table next to a glass vase with a phone and earbud case sitting atop it.
Tesla
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola|@terrortola|December 22, 2022 8:25 PM

This is a wireless phone charger that holds not one, not two, but three entire phones! And charges them wirelessly! Tesla makes it! For just $300! Shut up and take my money! Are you kidding me?! This is phenomenal! JANET! HEY JANET, GET MY WALLET, IT'S ON THE NIGHTSTAND. 

"Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck," with 15W of power! That sounds like a lot! I should see what my normal charger does, bet it's not half as much as this thing. Stupid normal charger, not even modeled after a truck that's not even in production yet

And look at this build quality. It's got everything: aluminum housing, an alcantara surface (who doesn't love the feel of a suede-like microfiber material?) and a detachable magnetic stand that both lays flat and sits at an angle! This way I can never not be looking at my three phones, even when they're charging. This is going to be so awesome. Best three hundred dollars plus tax I'll probably ever spend. JANET, WHERE ARE WE WITH THAT WALLET?

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget
You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu.
Not now

Hell yeah, it uses FreePower technology, that means I'll be able to just throw a few grand worth of Qi-compatible earbuds, mobile devices, smart watches and accessories on this thing all willy-nilly. Won't have to line them up or anything because that's how I do it. I'm the type who moves fast and breaks things.

Aw, whaddya mean it's not coming out until February? In Tesla months that could be years from now! JANET! IX-NAY ON THE ALLET-WAY!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Tesla thinks I will drop $300 on this wireless phone charger
news
gear
gadget
wireless charging
JANET
Qi
tesla