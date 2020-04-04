Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

Tesla’s EV plants are shuttered due to the coronavirus, but like other automakers, it’s retooling its operations to build ventilators. Now, the company has released a YouTube video showing a prototype built with EV parts including the Model 3’s display and infotainment system, as spotted by TechCrunch.

Hospital-grade oxygen goes into Tesla’s mixing chamber (a car part used in Tesla’s vehicles). It’s subsequently pumped through Tesla’s custom designed manifold, which is powered by vehicle computers and controlled by the infotainment system. All the patient parameters are then displayed on the Model 3’s main display.