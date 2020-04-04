Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

Its New York factory will soon reopen to build ventilators, Elon Musk said.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
238 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Tesla ventilator
Tesla

Tesla’s EV plants are shuttered due to the coronavirus, but like other automakers, it’s retooling its operations to build ventilators. Now, the company has released a YouTube video showing a prototype built with EV parts including the Model 3’s display and infotainment system, as spotted by TechCrunch.

Hospital-grade oxygen goes into Tesla’s mixing chamber (a car part used in Tesla’s vehicles). It’s subsequently pumped through Tesla’s custom designed manifold, which is powered by vehicle computers and controlled by the infotainment system. All the patient parameters are then displayed on the Model 3’s main display.

Tesla, along with Ford and GM, have promised to donate or build ventilators, and CEO Elon Musk said recently that the New York factory could reopen soon to produce ventilators. The company recently donated 1,000 ventilators, though critics said that the non-invasive models were the wrong kind. That’s because critical COVID-19 patients need invasive ventilators that can inflate a patient’s lungs with air via intubation.

However, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said that the so-called BiPAP non-invasive ventilators could be converted into the right type to help offset the “burn rate” of critical invasive ventilators. Elon Musk subsequently tweeted that “all hospitals were given exact specifications of [the donated models] & all confirmed they would be critical.” He added that Tesla has now started delivering critical intratracheal ventilators from Medtronic for “worst case situations.”

In this article: Tesla, model 3, ventilators, invasive ventilators, elon musk, ev parts, manufacturing, new york plant, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
238 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Twitter bans deepfakes that are 'likely to cause harm'

Twitter bans deepfakes that are 'likely to cause harm'

View
Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

View
Honeywell says it built the world's most powerful quantum computer

Honeywell says it built the world's most powerful quantum computer

View
YouTube will remove videos falsely linking COVID-19 to 5G

YouTube will remove videos falsely linking COVID-19 to 5G

View
Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr