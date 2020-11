With an awkward meeting of cars and alcohol consumption, Tesla is actually going to release branded liquor. Tesla Tequila is available to order now on its site, offering “an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo” for $250.

As with many things, it started as an “April Fools” joke tweet by Elon Musk in 2018 — it was funnier before the SEC fines — about Teslaquila. The company eventually sought to trademark the name, but is going with something more traditional now.