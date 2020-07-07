Latest in Gaming

Watch the first trailer for 'Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown'

Plus, trailers for 'Steelrising' and more.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
It's been almost a decade since Test Drive Unlimited 2 came out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but, after a long wait, fans got a first look at the sequel to the massively online racing pioneer. French publisher Nacon shared a teaser for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown on Tuesday.

We didn't see much in the way gameplay. However, several people who worked on the previous two games are contributing to the new entry, so it seems it's in good hands. The game will feature cars from automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. According to Eurogamer, it will borrow WRC 8’s handling system, which suggests players may be able to drive off-road. Additionally, it looks like some of the fashion elements from the previous two games will make a return.

Nacon didn't share a release date for Test Drive Unlimited, nor did it say anything about what platforms you'll be able to play it when it does come out.  

During the same showcase, the publisher also shared a teaser for a game called Steelrising. It's the latest project from Spiders, the studio that released Greedfall last year. Steelrising will take place in an alternate history in which King Louis XVI uses an army of automata to put down the French RevolutionThe title will launch on PC and next-generation consoles.   

One last thing worth mentioning is that Nacon teased a game called Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. Don't confuse it with Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2The latter is the upcoming sequel to Troika Games’ cult classic 2004 RPG. 

