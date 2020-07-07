Watch the first trailer for 'Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown'

It's been almost a decade since Test Drive Unlimited 2 came out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but, after a long wait, fans got a first look at the sequel to the massively online racing pioneer. French publisher Nacon shared a teaser for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown on Tuesday.

We didn't see much in the way gameplay. However, several people who worked on the previous two games are contributing to the new entry, so it seems it's in good hands. The game will feature cars from automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. According to Eurogamer, it will borrow WRC 8’s handling system, which suggests players may be able to drive off-road. Additionally, it looks like some of the fashion elements from the previous two games will make a return.