The 10th-gen Apple iPad is at its lowest price ever in an Amazon Black Friday deal

There’s a good iPad deal to be found if you're looking for an entry-level model. The 10th-generation iPad has dropped to its lowest price ever. The 64GB WiFi variant is down to $349 for Black Friday. That's $100 off and $30 less than the previous low. You can take your pick from the pink, blue, silver and yellow hues, since they're all available for $349.

We gave the 10th-gen iPad, which Apple released just over a year ago, a score of 85 in our review. It's a complete redesign compared with the 9th-gen model. The Home button has vanished, Touch ID is integrated into the lock button and there's a larger, 10.9-inch display. Apple has also moved the front-facing camera to the landscape edge, which is far more sensible, particularly for those who take video calls on their tablet.

We found that the 10th-gen iPad offers better performance and battery life than the previous model, though its A14 Bionic chip is not as powerful as the M1 or M2 that you'll find in a current iPad Air or iPad Pro. The display pales in comparison to those on other types of iPads too. However, if you're looking for a relatively inexpensive Apple tablet on which you can browse the web, answer emails, stream TV shows and movies, take notes and maybe even take care of some light photo editing, the 10th-gen iPad will fit the bill.

Meanwhile, the 9th-gen iPad has been available at a record low price of $249 for a while. It's our pick for the best budget iPad , though the performance and battery life improvements on the 10th-gen iPad may make that worth the upgrade given the current sale price. However you slice it, the 9th-gen iPad is the least expensive Apple tablet around, and it's still capable enough when it comes to casual tasks.

