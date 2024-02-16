The 14 best Presidents' Day sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and others to shop this weekend

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is down to $85.49 at Amazon, which is a new low and nearly $15 off its typical price. We previously highlighted this tenkeyless keyboard in our retro gaming gift guide. This deal applies to the "Fami" edition of the board, which looks like it could slot in right next to Nintendo's old Famicom console. Another version that's more in line with the North American NES is also on sale for $90.

That vintage styling is the main appeal here, but the keyboard itself is perfectly solid. Though it's made from plastic, it neither looks nor feels cheap, and its PBT keycaps are crisp. It can connect over Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz wireless dongle or a detachable USB-C cable, plus it comes with a fun pair of macro-programmable "Super Buttons" that resemble a jumbo NES pad. The main negative is that it's only available with one switch type (the clicky Kailh Box White V2), which is generally comfortable but makes a higher-pitched sound that won't be pleasant to everyone. (Those switches are hot-swappable, however.) 8BitDo's app doesn't work on macOS, either, and there are more featured options for gaming. As a whole, though, this is a nice value for those seeking a blast of nostalgia.