The $9,995 Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle is available for pre-order today The Fllow has 150 miles of range and will offer an option for swappable batteries

Erik Buell, best known for founding Buell Motorcycles, announced Fuell, his new electric motorcycle venture, back in 2019. In that same announcement, he said that Fuell would begin work on its first electric motorcycle: the Fuell Fllow. Following though a few years later, Fuell is giving us more details on the Fllow and opening pre-orders today.

The Fllow is a mid-sized motorcycle that claims to have the capacity of a larger bike, with 10 gallons of total storage in addition to space for a passenger. It features 150 miles of city range on a full charge and uses the CCS connector for charging. You can expect to fully charge in about 30 minutes with a Level 2 charger and between one and a half to two and a half hours for a standard home charger. In a pinch, you’re looking at around eight hours when plugged into a standard 110/220V home outlet. While the bike’s standard CCS connector is widely available in North America, we’ve seen a recent uptick in major car brands adopting Tesla’s NACS connector – fortunately, adapters are common. The bike has a top speed of 85 miles per hour with a speedy 0-60MPH time of 3.5 seconds.

Buell says that one of the main focuses with the Fuell brand is integrated and interchangeable battery packs. This technology would enable the ability to swap some components as the technology improves in the future. The company calls it the “battery pack module” and enables components such as the charger, rear wheel motor and fast charging socket to be swapped out and upgraded over time.

While Buell has a history with Harley-Davidson, Fuell is its own independent company, separate from the Buell Motorcycles brand. Founded in 1983, the brand ran for a decade before Harley-Davidson acquired 49 percent of the company in 1993, followed by full ownership in 2003. In 2009, Harley-Davidson announced the discontinuation of the Buell product line. While the brand has been resurrected since then Buell himself is solely focused on Fuell going forward.

Harley-Davidson hasn’t been sitting quietly on the sidelines, either. The company’s LiveWire division announced its S2 Del Mar electric bike in early 2023. The bike features a 110 mile range and a 0-60MPH time of 3.1 seconds. While the S2 Del Mar has a faster 0-60 time, the Fuell has longer range and faster charging. The Fllow is also prioritizing cargo capacity and modularity in its design.

The Fuell Fllow is available now for pre-order at $9,995, with an MSRP of $12,995.