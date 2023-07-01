The AirPods Pro drop back to a record low of $199 Other AirPods are also on sale.

This is a good moment to get wireless earbuds for beach listening. Amazon is once again selling Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro for a record low price of $199, or $50 off. That's as good a discount as on Prime Day, and makes these buds an easy pick if you're invested in Apple's ecosystem.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's top-tier wireless earbuds are back to their best price yet. $199 at Amazon

Other Apple earphones are also on sale. The third-generation AirPods have dipped to $159, while the second-gen model is down to $99. And if you're looking for high-end wireless headphones, the AirPods Max are available for $470 in Space Gray (normally $549).

The AirPods Pro are our pick for the best iOS earbuds for two simple reasons: they sound great, and they integrate tightly with Apple devices. They're clearer, richer and more consistently high-quality than their predecessors, and the transparency mode is excellent if you need to keep an ear open for a colleague or a gym friend. These are certainly your go-to buds if you routinely switch between Apple devices — you can listen to music on your Mac knowing you can seamlessly take a call from your iPhone.

The caveats are familiar. You're better off with Beats or a third-party brand if you use Android, and the battery life is merely average. On sale, though, it's hard to top the AirPods Pro for value. They're poised to get better, too. When iOS 17 arrives, Adaptive Audio will automatically blend noise cancellation and transparency modes based on your environment, while Personalized Volume and Conversation Awareness will make sure your can hear both your music and other people.

