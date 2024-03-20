The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 33 percent off for the Big Spring Sale

If you're looking for a way to turn any screen (including those in hotel rooms) into your own smart TV, you may be interested in this sale on a few Amazon streaming sticks. The discounts come as part of the company's Big Spring Sale, underway now. One stick to call out is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is down to $40 after a 33 percent discount. That matches the record low we saw for this latest model of Amazon's most advanced streaming stick, a price it has hit a few times this year.

As the name indicates, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K video, as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. It has more internal storage than the Fire Stick 4K and quicker processor. It comes with an Alexa remote, which lets you find stuff to watch just by talking. Speaking of Alexa, a Fire TV stick also allows your screen to act as a smart home hub of sorts, letting you control your smart lights and check in on your connected cameras.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is also included in the sale. We named that one the best budget pick in our guide to streaming devices and right now it's down to $20, a 33 percent discount off the $30 price tag. That's not an all-time low, we saw it dip to $15 for Prime Day in July. But if you don't want to wait to see if Amazon discount it again this summer, this is perfectly respectable deal.

The Stick Lite a good way to get access to Amazon's free content, which is extensive, plus the Fire TV OS interface does a fine job of looping in any streaming app you subscribe too (though it does heavily favor Amazon content). The stick even includes a voice remote. One thing the remote can't do is control your TV's on/off switch or adjust the volume. It also doesn't support 4K video, but if you don't have a super high-def screen anyway, that point is moot.

If you want even more free stuff to watch, you may want to check out our top pick for free and live content, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's on sale for 22 percent off, or $39, a price it sells for fairly often.

