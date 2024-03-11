The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide machine drops to a record low of $60

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide machine is on sale for just $60, which is a record low price for the cooking gadget. This amounts to a discount of 60 percent, as the MSRP for this thing is $150. In other words, there’s no better time to dip your toes into the temperature-controlled water bath that is sous vide cooking.

The Nano is an entry-level sous vide machine, so there aren’t too many bells and whistles. It does, however, feature a reliable and fairly portable heating mechanism. This heating element weighs just 1.7 pounds and is small enough to fit inside a utensil drawer.

It plugs right into a standard wall outlet and includes Bluetooth, so culinary wizards can monitor cooking progress from a smartphone. Don't let the photos fool you. The Nano doesn’t come with a dedicated container or any resealable bags. The good news? It works with just about any pot and store-bought bags.

The Nano’s larger sibling, the Precision Cooker 3.0, topped our list of the best sous vide machines on the market, so this is a well-regarded company. The Nano and the 3.0 share many similarities, from the overall design language to an easy-to-use temperature adjustment panel. The Nano lacks the adjustable clamp that accompanies the 3.0 and it swapped out Wi-Fi for Bluetooth, but is otherwise a capable stand-in. Thanks to this deal, it’s also a fraction of the price.

