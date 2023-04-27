The Ayaneo 2S will give the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally some serious competition

It has an AMD Ryzen 7000 chip that's likely the same as the one in the Ally.

In a new presentation, Ayaneo has confirmed that its upcoming Ayaneo 2S Steam Deck-like handheld consoled will be powered by an AMD chip identical to the one in the ASUS Rog Ally, The Verge has reported. The AMD Ryzen 7000 chip is likely the Ryzen 7 7840U, a chip that's supposed to be nigh on the same as the AMD Z1 Extreme found in the Ally. The Ayaneo 2S will also come with a three-pipe cooler and other improvements.

The Ayaneo 2S looks identical to the Ayaneo 2 we reviewed earlier this year, but has improvements under the hood that address some our key complaints. Namely, the new 7000 series processor with Radeon 780M graphics offers "substantial performance gains in the low TDP 8-15W gold range" compared to the 6800 in the current model.

That could mean improvements in battery life, which we called "mediocre" in the Ayaneo 2. Aya has also promised slightly reduced temperatures with the Ryzen 7000 processor as well. On top of the new chip, Aya says the console will have an improved fingerprint sensor, a more colorful screen, smoother triggers and a case that's easier to open.

Along with the new Ayaneo 2S, the company is also promising upgrades to existing handhelds. The Ayaneo Air will get a free speaker upgrade, and Ayaneo 2 and Ayaneo Geek buyers will receive a free cooling module that can lower temperatures by 12 degrees.

The company may offer Ayaneo 2 buyers a future motherboard upgrade as well, and Ayaneo Air Plus buyers will automatically be updated from the 6800U to the 7000 series chip if they haven't received it yet. Offsetting that good news a bit is that Aya indicated it will end its free lifetime warranty plan for the original Ayaneo Founder’s Edition and offer a voucher for a free Ayaneo 2021 instead.

The company also showed off the new Ayaneo Geek 1S, effectively a more basic Ayaneo 2 with a lower-resolution 800p screen, but packing the same Ryzen 7000 processor. The Ayaneo 2S and Geek 1s will arrive to Indiegogo at the end of April and open for orders in mid-May, with shipping set for the end of June. The free cooling and speaker upgrades also arrive in mid-May. Launch of the Ayaneo Slide we saw earlier this year is still unknown, and the Android-based Ayaneo Pocket Air will go into production in July.

