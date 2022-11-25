The best Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers for 2022

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Black Friday deals have proven to be a boon for anyone looking for a new portable speaker. Many of our top picks from our Bluetooth speaker guide have dropped to impressive lows, including the Wonderboom 3, Sonos’ Roam SL and a number of JBL devices. Whether you want something super compact to take with you on roadtrips, or a water-resistant speaker to keep poolside, you’ll likely be able to find one that fits your needs on sale today. Here are the best Bluetooth speaker deals we found for Black Friday 2022.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Engadget

In true tiny-but-mighty fashion, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 takes up a small amount of space, but delivered the biggest sound in its size category of the speakers we tested. Usually $100, Black Friday is knocking off $20 to bring it down to $80. That's a pretty good price for a speaker with 14 hours of battery life and a submergible waterproof rating.

JBL Flip 6

Engadget

Delivering great sound in a package that can stand upright or lay on its side, the JBL Flip 6 usually runs for $130, but right now is seeing a lowest-ever price of $90. The Flip 6 is drop-resistant, waterproof and lasts for 12 hours on a charge. It'll even connect up with other JBL Party-Boost speakers for stereo sound, not just other Flips.

JBL Charge 5

Engadget

A little larger in both size and sound than the Flip, JBL's Charge 5 is usually $180 but is down to $120 for Black Friday. It has a separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators for bigger sound and of course can handle a dunk in water. It's got a long 20 hours of battery life and can even share some of that juice with your devices thanks to the USB-C port.

Monoprice Soundstage3

Engadget

While its not meant to take on the road, the Monoprice Soundstage 3 is an excellent pick for at-home listening. Usually $250, the sale brings it down to $180 right now. We like its minimalist design and clear, balanced sound. It gets 10 hours of play on a charge, but also has plenty of hard-wire ports if its staying in one place.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II

Bose

Bose SoundLink Revolve II is great for bringing your music outside and we found it had a loud and bright sound that carries nicely through the out of doors. It pumps out 360-degree sound and gets 13 hours of play on a charge. It's usually $220 but is down to $180 right now. We also tried out the Bose Portable Smart Speaker and found it had an even better low end than the Revolve II. That speaker usually goes for $400, but is $50 off for Black Friday.

JBL Xtreme 3

Engadget

So big it needs a strap, the JBL Xtreme 3 made our list thanks to its pleasant dynamic sound and the big bass, which does fine outdoors, but really bumps when it has walls to bounce off of. It's usually $380 but is seeing an impressive 39 percent discount to bring it down to $230. Waterproof and dustproof, it'll give you 15 hours of play on a charge.

Sonos Roam SL

Engadget

Sonos devices don't go on sale often, and when they do it's a good time to act. Right now the Sonos Roam SL is down from its usual $160 to a low of $127. It'll hook up via WiFi or Bluetooth and swaps easily between the two. Waterproof and drop-resistant, the Roam gets 10 hours of play on a charge.

Marshall Acton II

Marshall

Marshall is another brand that likes to put a limit on their sale prices, so finding this Marshall Acton II on sale is a good sign to move on it. The compact speaker delivers big sound with three amps, dual tweeters and a big subwoofer. Usually $280, it's down to $150 for Black Friday.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2

The price on the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is decent at its usual $60, but Black Friday brings that down to $51. We like that it's ultra portable but capable of kicking out decent volume.

