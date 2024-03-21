The best deals under $50 from the Amazon Big Spring Sale: Earbuds, chargers, streaming sticks and more

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back on sale for $40, which is a deal we've seen for a good chunk of the last few months but still matches the 4K streamer's all-time low. It's also a $20 drop from Amazon's list price.

The 4K Max is the fastest streaming stick in Amazon's lineup, and it supports Wi-Fi 6E for those with a compatible router. All the major streaming services and HDR formats work as well, as does Dolby Atmos audio. The main hang-up, as usual, is software: Amazon's Fire OS is fairly aggressive about promoting the company's own content across the UI, and it's not shy about displaying ads. For most, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Google Chromecast will feel a bit cleaner to navigate. Still, this may not be a huge deal if you regularly use Amazon services like Alexa and Prime Video anyway, and the Max's hardware is good value if you just want a cheap, fast thing to stream apps on a 4K TV.

Other Fire TV devices are on sale as well. The standard Fire TV Stick 4K, for one, is down to $30. That's not an all-time low, but it's $5 less than the device's typical sale price in 2024. This model has a slightly slower processor than the Max; it tops out at Wi-Fi 6 instead of 6E; and it lacks Amazon's Ambient Experience mode, which displays artwork and pertinent info when the TV is idle. But its core experience isn't that different, so it's a fine buy if you really want to save $10.

The Fire TV Stick Lite, meanwhile, is available for $20. That's $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen but $10 below its MSRP. This one is slower than either of the 4K models above, and it can only stream up to 1080p. Its remote also lacks built-in TV controls. But if you just want an ultracheap stick for an older TV, it might be enough.