The best Google Prime Day deals on Pixel phones, Nest gadgets and more

Happy Amazon Prime Day to all who celebrate. It's no secret that visiting Amazon during these sales can be a bit of an overwhelming experience, even when looking at a single brand. With that in mind, we've combed through Google's Prime Day deals and found the best ones, from phones to doorbells, for you to shop. While Amazon and Google haven't always played nicely with each other over the past few years, it's possible to pick up some Google devices at the online retailer — and Prime Day has discounted a number of our favorites.

Pixel 7 Pro

Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $649 $899 Save $250 Prime Day sales have discounted it by 28 percent. $649 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the elite option in the Pixel phone family, and it's touting a hefty discount for Prime Day. It's 28 percent off right now, dropping to $899 from $649. Its 6.7-inch screen has a Smooth Display up to 120 Hz, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and up to 1,000 nits (HDR) and 1,500 nits at peak brightness. The Pixel 7 Pro's adaptive Battery can last for 24 hours or even up to 72 hours if your phone is in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Additional features include a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and a 48MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera. Plus, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 512 GB option and 12 GB of RAM, unlike its fellow Pixel phones.

Pixel 7

Google Google Pixel 7 $499 $599 Save $100 The Google Pixel 7 is $100 off for Prime Day. $499 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 is $100 off, dropping from $599 to $499. For $150 less, the Google Pixel 7 is a cheaper but respectable alternative to its Pro counterpart. Its 6.3-inch display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 1,000 nits (HDR) and 1,400 nits at peak brightness, and the same scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus as the Pro. The Google Pixel 7 also matches up in battery length and standard features like a Titan M2 security chip, photo and face unblur, Magic Eraser and stereo speakers. It has 8 GB of RAM and comes in 125GB or 256GB models.

Pixel 7a

Google Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 We were impressed when Google released the Pixel 7a in May, and now it's at a new lowest price. $449 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7a might be less discounted than the classic Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, but it's still the least expensive phone of the trio. It's $50 off thanks to Prime Day sales dropping it from $499 to $449 — a new record low. Google's Pixel 7a has the same battery life, aspect ratio, scratch-resistant glass and standard features as the Pixel 7. It's a tad smaller with a 6.1-inch display and a 13MP ultrawide rear camera. In our review, we felt like the Pixel 7a was just a slightly cheaper and slimmer version of the Pixel 7, so it might be worth saving $50 and choosing it over the classic model.

Pixel Watch

Google Google Pixel Watch $250 $350 Save $100 The elegantly designed Google Pixel Watch is 29 percent off for Prime Day. $250 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch finally came out last fall after about a decade of waiting. If you've kept holding off on making the leap to it, now might be the time: The Google Pixel Watch is $250, down from $350 as part of Amazon's Prime Day sales. The watch combines Samsung and Fitbit technology into a clean, beautiful design.

Nest Thermostat

Google Google Nest Thermostat $85 $130 Save $45 The Google Nest Thermostat's Prime Day Sale drops its price from $130 to $85. $85 at Amazon

If you're looking to save money on the air conditioning bill this summer, then the Google Nest Thermostat is a good option. The smart device learns your routines and creates a heating and cooling schedule around them. Google designed the Nest Thermostat to look for energy-saving opportunities, and it provides you with tips and information on your usage. Right now, its 35 percent off, bringing its price to $85 from $130.

Nest Security Cam Indoor

Google Google Nest Security Camera Indoor (2nd Generation) $70 $100 Save $30 Feel safe with the Google indoor Nest Security Camera for 30 percent off its sticker price. $70 at Amazon

The Google Nest Security Camera Indoor is 30 percent off for Prime Day, bringing its price to $70 from $100. The camera is a good option for checking in on your house while on vacation or even peeking in on your dog while at work. You can review up to three hours of video history with night vision for free from anywhere and see up to 60 days with a Nest Aware subscription. Google's Nest Security Camera Indoor also has a mic and listening device, along with the option for notifications direct to your phone.

Nest Cam Outdoor

Google Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor (2nd Generation) $120 $180 Save $60 Prime Day is making it more affordable to feel safe with a 33 percent discount on the Google Nest Cam Outdoor. $120 at Amazon

The Google Nest Cam is more versatile, working indoors or outdoors, and its slightly higher price reflects that. It's $120 for Prime Day, a 33 percent discount from its usual price of $180. It comes with a wall plate to mount on an outdoor wall and is battery-powered for outdoor convenience.

Nest Doorbell

Google Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 The 33 percent discount brings the Google Nest Doorbell to a new all-time low price. $120 at Amazon

Take the guesswork out of who's at the front door with the Google Nest Doorbell. For a Prime Day price of $120 (down from $180), you can see and speak to the person at your door, whether from inside your house as you rush to grab shoes or while away. It works with batteries, or you can wire it to your existing doorbell.Nest WiFi Pro - 2 Pack

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro - 2 Pack $220 $300 Save $80 The Nest WiFi Pro is new from Google and a two-pack of the device is currently available for 27 percent off. $220 at Amazon

Google's Nest WiFi Pro is only a few weeks old, but it's already undergoing a major sale. Prime Day deals have brought the price of a Snow-colored two-pack down to $220 from $300 — a 27 percent discount. The Pro is one of the cheapest WiFi 6E devices available right now, and we found it both easy to set up and to use. The only downside of the WiFi upgrade is that it's not compatible with any Google or Nest WiFi hardware you already have.

Nest WiFi Pro - 3 Pack

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro - 3 Pack $300 $400 Save $100 Prime Day sales will get you three Google Nest WiFi Pros for $300. $300 at Amazon

The Google Nest WiFi Pro three-pack gives you all the same technology as the pair but with a wider range. With three routers, you can access WiFi across 6,600 square feet. At 25 percent off, the trio is $300, making each Nest WiFi Pro only $100 — it's a steal considering they typically retail for $200 each. As for color, get them all in Snow or get a mix of Snow, Fog and Linen.

