The best Prime Day deals under $50 in the final hours of Amazon's Big Deal Days

I just counted. There are 45 Prime Day tech deals under $50 that are still live for the second day of Amazon's sale. (OK, there are probably thousands of such discounts at the retailer's site right now, but the products on this list are actually good.) Here, we've gathered up the smaller gadgets and supporting accessories, brands and devices we've tested and reviewed and know to be worth your money.

This list includes useful gear like chargers, storage cards, cables, batteries and even earbuds — plus a few Lego sets thrown in for good measure. Here are the best Prime Day Tech deals under $50.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $25

If you’ve got $25 and some change in an account somewhere, you can get something decent from Amazon’s sale (particularly if you’re a Prime member and don’t have to pay for shipping). We searched for the most useful tech we could find and came up with smart home speakers, cameras and plugs, plus a mouse, a streaming stick and some cable — all for less than $25.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $30

Add a few more dollars to your budget and you can snag Apple’s new fast charger or a doorbell camera to keep tabs on your front porch while you’re at work. Here’s the best gadgets for less than $30 for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $40

Under the $40 mark, there are power banks, streaming devices and one of our favorite speakers. There’s even an advent calendar filled with stuff that’s way more exciting than chocolate.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $50

Items in the priciest category on this list still aren't terribly expensive. For less than $50 you can get, for example, a smart display-and-bulb bundle. Pair them up and ask Alexa to turn on the light…and make it green. Then ask to turn it off again. Then on. Then off again at 10 pm. Then have it come on tomorrow, but pink. That’s worth at least $50 right there.

