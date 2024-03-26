The Blipblox myTRACKS groovebox is a complete music production studio for kids

Back when I was a kid (puts on old man glasses) we had the Casio SK-1. We’d spend all day making samples of burps and turning them into stupid little songs, but that’s about as far as it went. You couldn’t layer tracks or anything. Modern children, however, are about to get an actual full-featured groovebox, thanks to Playtime Engineering.

The Blipblox myTRACKS is a complete music production studio, according to Playtime. It features a built-in microphone for sampling (just like the Casio SK-1) but also 50 instrument sounds and 25 pads to play them on. These sounds can be arranged into five tracks, resembling many grooveboxes intended for adults, and there are two FX processors and a range of effects. Sure, it looks like a toy and probably feels like a toy, but it’s not really a toy. To that end, the announcement video shows an adult going to town on the thing once the kids are asleep.

You can transform sounds and add effects via two bright purple levers on the side, which work just like typical mod wheels. You’ll be able to buy sound packs online and upload them via USB-C. There's even a MIDI port. It's a groovebox, though not as high-tech as something like the Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field, or the Roland MC-707.

Downloading sound packs and modulating effects may be a bit too complicated for the younger kids in your life, but the myTRACKS also includes hundreds of built-in melodies and drum loops to play around with and have fun. There’s also a randomization feature that the company says “instantly creates new songs for unlimited fun and inspiration.” These songs are likely to annoy you as you go about household chores, but it's better than a child staring at a tablet all day, right?

Playtime Engineering

Now the bad news. The kid-centric groovebox is just a Kickstarter project, for now, with shipments eventually going out in November. However, this isn’t Playtime Engineering’s first rodeo with this type of gadget. The company has released numerous child-friendly synthesizers and music-making devices in its Blipblox line. There’s the original Blipblox synth and the more recent Blipblox After Dark. We praised both of these instruments for being appropriate for children, but still enjoyable for adults. The myTRACKS Kickstarter goes live on April 9 and pricing will range from $250 to $300 for backers.