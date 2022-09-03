The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are back on sale for $249

Folks on the lookout for the around should definitely consider what Bose has to offer. That's especially true if you want to block out as much environmental noise as possible when it's time to focus. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are your best option for noise cancellation right now and, as luck would have it, they're on sale. You can , which is $50 off the regular price.
That's the same discount that was available during Prime Day last month, but it's not quite the lowest price we've seen. The earbuds briefly dropped to $229 during last year's holiday shopping season. However, the current discount is still a good deal on a pair of high-quality earbuds.
We gave the Bose QC Earbuds II last September. Along with excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), the earbuds boast good sound quality. We found that the smaller size compared with the previous model made for a better fit, while Bose improved the ambient sound.
The QC Earbuds II lack multipoint connectivity and wireless charging, which might be dealbreakers for some. We found call quality to be somewhat mediocre too. Still, if ANC is your top concern, these earbuds are worth your attention.
Elsewhere, Bose's QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones are also on sale. , which is $60 off the usual price of $329.
We gave the headset . These cans also deliver great ANC performance, along with clear and balanced audio. They have a long battery life (over 22 hours on a single charge in our testing) and Bose says a 15-minute charge adds three hours of listening time.
Although the QC45 headphones are comfortable to wear, the design isn't much to write home about, while the lack of automatic pausing and some niggles with multi-device connectivity may cause some frustration. Those are relatively minor quibbles, though, given the overall performance.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.