The Chevy Blazer EV is back on sale with functioning software and a big price drop

Chevrolet is resuming sales of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV after pulling the car last year following reports of major software issues, as indicated by Car and Driver . The company says the malfunctions have been patched, thanks to “significant software updates.” To entice wary consumers back into the fold, Chevy has slashed prices on the vehicle. The sticker price has been reduced by $5,600 to $6,500, depending on the trim.

Here’s how that breaks down. The Blazer EV LT AWD now starts at $50,195, instead of $56,715. The RS AWD now sells for $54,595, down from the original MSRP of $60,215. Finally, the RS RWD goes for $56,170, down from $61,790. These prices all include destination charges.

Also, the 2024 Blazer EV line is eligible for that $7,500 federal tax credit. This lowers the price of the LT AWD to just $42,695 and can now be applied directly at the dealership , so buyers don’t have to wait for a rebate check. If that’s still too rich for your blood, the Blazer LT FWD EV is still slated for release later this year. Chevrolet says it’ll start “under $50,000”, though exact pricing has yet to be revealed. If Chevy follows through with that pricing promise and it qualifies for the full tax credit, we could be looking at a real budget-friendly contender in the EV space.

However, the EV Blazer line has experienced months of bad press following last year’s software malfunctions, which involved everything from drive motor control failures to glitchy and blank infotainment screens. Who knows if the price cuts will be enough for people to forget that embarrassment. GM has said that it’ll be instituting these software fixes to other EVs under its umbrella, according to The Verge . Chevrolet’s parent company also owns Cadillac, GMC and Buick.

One thing is for sure. Despite proclamations that the EV industry is going the way of the dodo, there’s still a whole lot of curious consumers out there. Manufacturer Rivian made a huge splash by announcing a trio of new vehicles this week, racking up over 68,000 preorders in under a day.

