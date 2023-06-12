'The Crew Motorfest' brings open-world racing to Hawaii on September 14th You can drive the latest supercars as well as classics and off-roaders.

Ubisoft's main answer to the Forza Horizon series is coming soon. The publisher has revealed that The Crew Motorfest will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It's a sequel to 2018's The Crew 2, but there are some clear changes to the gameplay in this third title.

Rather than spanning the entire US, The Crew Motorfest will center on a downscaled version of the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, where you'll compete in a Forza-style racing festival with a variety of on- and off-road events that include street races and beach adventures. The eclectic choice of cars is also a highlight — you can drive everything from the classic VW Microbus through to the Hummer EV and Lamborghini Revuelto.

Motorfest has some pedigree behind it. Some of the developers at Ubisoft Ivory Tower also have experience from the first two Test Drive Unlimited games. While a lot of time has elapsed since the 2011 release of Test Drive Unlimited 2, fans of that series might see this as an unofficial sequel.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.