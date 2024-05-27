The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake is coming to Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC

Square Enix has largely kept its lips sealed about the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake since announcing it three years ago, but the publisher has now revealed which platforms it's coming to. When it eventually arrives, you'll be able to play it on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).

Since Square Enix started using its distinctive HD-2D tech with Octopath Traveller , the company has put it to use in a string of titles, including that game's sequel , Triangle Strategy , the Live A Live remake and Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster 's opera scene. Based on the reveal trailer from 2021 , the HD-2D engine is set to give Dragon Quest 3 a serious visual upgrade, nearly three decades after the original game arrived in 1988.

The new version may not be too far away either. The teaser suggested that the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake "draws near," several months after series creator Yuji Horii said he was playtesting it . With Summer Game Fest and all its associated events just around the corner , we could find out more details about the remake very soon.

Square Enix released the teaser on Dragon Quest Day, which marks the anniversary of the very first game in the series debuting in Japan in 1986. Horii took the opportunity to provide an minor update on the next mainline entry as well. Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate back in 2021, but there's been no sign of a release date as yet. That said, Horii wants it to live up to the legacies of key Dragon Quest creatives Akira Toriyama and Koichi Sugiyama.