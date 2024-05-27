The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake is coming to Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC
Square Enix hasn't said much about the upcoming title since announcing it three years ago.
has largely kept its lips sealed about the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake since announcing it three years ago, but the publisher has now revealed which platforms it's coming to. When it eventually arrives, you'll be able to play it on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).
Since Square Enix started using its distinctive HD-2D tech with , the company has put it to use in a string of titles, including , , the and 's opera scene. Based on the , the HD-2D engine is set to give Dragon Quest 3 a serious visual upgrade, nearly three decades after the original game arrived in 1988.
The legend of Erdrick draws near.
#DragonQuestDay #DQDay #DragonQuest pic.twitter.com/KFtqhVY61q
— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) May 27, 2024
The new version may not be too far away either. The teaser suggested that the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake "draws near," several months after series creator Yuji Horii said he was . With Summer Game Fest and all its associated events , we could find out more details about the remake very soon.
Square Enix released the teaser on Dragon Quest Day, which marks the anniversary of the very first game in the series debuting in Japan in 1986. Horii took the opportunity to provide an minor update on the next mainline entry as well. Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate back in 2021, but there's been no sign of a release date as yet. That said, Horii wants it to live up to the legacies of key Dragon Quest creatives Akira Toriyama and Koichi Sugiyama.
“Thank you so much to everyone for the many [Dragon Quest Day] congratulations!” Horii , according to . “There has been some worry about Dragon Quest XII, but I was actually in a meeting [about it] until just a bit ago. While I can’t share any details yet, I want it to be something worthy of the posthumous work of the two [Toriyama and Sugiyama] who passed away. I’ll do my best!”