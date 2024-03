The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $130 at Amazon

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

There's still time to make 2024 the year you upgrade your streaming capabilities. Doing so is currently more affordable with Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 down to $130 from $150. The 13 percent discount brings it to just $15 more than its record-low price — but we haven't seen that deal since July Prime Day 2023.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is one of our must-haves to game-stream like a pro this year. It comes with 15 customizable keys that can complete actions like muting a microphone, changing the lighting and controlling connected accessories. Plus, offers plugins for YouTube, Discord, Spotify, Twitch and more.

There's also a sale on Elgato's Stream Deck +, with an 11 percent discount dropping its price to $178 from $200 — just $8 off its all-time low. The Stream Deck + has eight customizable LCD buttons for everything from changing scenes to going live. It also has four knobs to control settings such as audio and video, along with a touch bar. Like the Stream Deck MK.2, it has plugins for Twitch, Spotify and more.

