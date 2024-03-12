The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $130 at Amazon

There's still time to make 2024 the year you upgrade your streaming capabilities. Doing so is currently more affordable with Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 down to $130 from $150. The 13 percent discount brings it to just $15 more than its record-low price — but we haven't seen that deal since July Prime Day 2023.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is one of our must-haves to game-stream like a pro this year. It comes with 15 customizable keys that can complete actions like muting a microphone, changing the lighting and controlling connected accessories. Plus, offers plugins for YouTube, Discord, Spotify, Twitch and more.

There's also a sale on Elgato's Stream Deck +, with an 11 percent discount dropping its price to $178 from $200 — just $8 off its all-time low. The Stream Deck + has eight customizable LCD buttons for everything from changing scenes to going live. It also has four knobs to control settings such as audio and video, along with a touch bar. Like the Stream Deck MK.2, it has plugins for Twitch, Spotify and more.

