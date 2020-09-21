'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' won't arrive until 2021

Marvel fans awaiting the debut of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will have to wait a little longer than expected. As confirmed on the official Disney Plus page for the show, it looks like the series has now been delayed to 2021.

The series was already delayed before, thanks in part to the pandemic -- filming had to be shut down in March. It was then delayed to August, but that date has obviously come and gone with no sign of it. It was then altered to read “Fall 2020”, but that obviously is now no longer the case.