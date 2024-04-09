The Fallout TV series is coming to Prime Video one day earlier than expected

Fallout , a TV adaptation of Bethesda's eponymous series of post-apocalyptic RPG games, will hit Prime Video earlier than expected. All eight episodes will hit the streaming service at 9PM ET on April 10.

This is actually the second time Amazon has brought forward the release date. The series was originally supposed to debut on April 12, but it moved one day earlier when a trailer dropped last month .

If you catch the first episode as soon as it hits Prime Video, you'll be able to take part in a live global fan premiere. You can pick your faction and interact with other viewers in a live chat.

Fallout was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the same duo who were behind Westworld. Nolan (Christopher Nolan's brother) directed the first three episodes. The most recent trailer nailed the look and darkly comic tone of the games. Here's hoping the show itself sticks the landing by having a solid story and performances. Having a strong cast that includes Walton Goggins should definitely help on the latter front.