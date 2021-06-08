The first six 'Final Fantasy' games are getting 'pixel perfect' remakes

You wanted a 'FFVI' remake, right?
Mat Smith
06.13.21
@thatmatsmith

Mat Smith
M. Smith
@thatmatsmith
June 13th, 2021
Final Fantasy Pixel Remakes
While this isn't quite the same attention paid to more recent Final Fantasy remakes, Square Enix is giving the first six games in the RPG series a 'pixel remaster' treatment. At the company's E3 presentation, it announced that these pixel-perfect editions would land on mobile platforms and Steam. Other details, however, were scarce. 

This should help set expectations: this isn't another FFVII Remake. Games like Final Fantasy VI could benefit from a refreshed edition — its Steam iteration (and 'updated' graphics) was not entirely well-received.

Faithful reproductions could be well received, especially when smartphones can easily run games originally made decades earlier — and introducing them to new generations that might not have played them. (And don't tell anyone, but I never finished Final Fantasy II. This might be my chance.)

