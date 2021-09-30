The 2021 Game Awards ceremony takes place on December 9th

It's returning to an in-person event after going online-only in 2020.
Kris Holt
09.30.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 30th, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 07: Geoff Keighley attends The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Greg Doherty via Getty Images

This year's edition of The Game Awards will take place on December 9th. As always, you'll be able to stream it live in up to 4K on dozens of platforms. After last year's online-only event, Geoff Keighley's show will once again have an in-person audience. The ceremony is returning to its old haunt of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

As always, The Game Awards will feature world premieres and new title announcements, as well as some musical performances. In addition to looking toward the future, the ceremony will reward the talent behind the best games of 2021 with awards across a bunch of categories. The Game Awards will also offer fans free playable game content and a way to interact with the show on some streaming services.

“We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games,” said Keighley, who is creator, host and executive producer of The Game Awards. “Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium.”

