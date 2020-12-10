Watch The Game Awards right here at 6:30PM ET

In all, the show will see host Geoff Keighley and company hand out awards in 30 different categories. But as usual, the main reason to watch The Game Awards is to see and hear all the announcements that come out throughout the evening. This year, Keighley said they’ll be “around 12 to 15 or so” game reveals. We already know we’ll get a new look at BioWare’s next Dragon Age game, as well as the new map that’s coming to Among Us. However, most should come as a surprise.

And if you don’t have the time to watch, don’t worry. We’ll have coverage of all the noteworthy announcements as they come.