In just a few short hours, The Game Awards 2020 will get underway. The proceedings start at 6:30PM ET with a 30-minute preshow before the main event begins at 7PM ET. You can watch the entire show on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live and Steam, as well as a variety of other platforms.
Watch The Game Awards right here at 6:30PM ET
Catch all the new game reveals as they come.
In all, the show will see host Geoff Keighley and company hand out awards in 30 different categories. But as usual, the main reason to watch The Game Awards is to see and hear all the announcements that come out throughout the evening. This year, Keighley said they’ll be “around 12 to 15 or so” game reveals. We already know we’ll get a new look at BioWare’s next Dragon Age game, as well as the new map that’s coming to Among Us. However, most should come as a surprise.
And if you don’t have the time to watch, don’t worry. We’ll have coverage of all the noteworthy announcements as they come.