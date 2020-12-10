Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Game Awards

Watch The Game Awards right here at 6:30PM ET

Catch all the new game reveals as they come.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Game Awards
The Game Awards

In just a few short hours, The Game Awards 2020 will get underway. The proceedings start at 6:30PM ET with a 30-minute preshow before the main event begins at 7PM ET. You can watch the entire show on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live and Steam, as well as a variety of other platforms.

In all, the show will see host Geoff Keighley and company hand out awards in 30 different categories. But as usual, the main reason to watch The Game Awards is to see and hear all the announcements that come out throughout the evening. This year, Keighley said they’ll be “around 12 to 15 or so” game reveals. We already know we’ll get a new look at BioWare’s next Dragon Age game, as well as the new map that’s coming to Among Us. However, most should come as a surprise.

And if you don’t have the time to watch, don’t worry. We’ll have coverage of all the noteworthy announcements as they come.

In this article: video games, the game awards, events, awards, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' is riddled with bugs and rogue penises

'Cyberpunk 2077' is riddled with bugs and rogue penises

View
NASA names the astronauts eligible for early Artemis Moon missions

NASA names the astronauts eligible for early Artemis Moon missions

View
Mastercard cuts off payments to Pornhub

Mastercard cuts off payments to Pornhub

View
Samsung built a 110-inch version of its MicroLED 'Wall' TV

Samsung built a 110-inch version of its MicroLED 'Wall' TV

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr