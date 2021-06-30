Loki and the Simpsons meet on Disney+ July 7th

Burdened with glorious purpose, doh!
Igor Bonifacic
06.30.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 30th, 2021
The Good, The Bart and The Loki
Disney

Fans of Loki will have more than just a new episode of Marvel’s live-action series to look forward to next Wednesday. On July 7th, Disney will also release The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, a new Simpsons short guest starring Tom Hiddleston, to Disney+. Of his latest (mis)adventure, the company says Loki has once again gotten himself banished from Asgard, only this time to find himself in the town of Springfield. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart and hijinks ensue.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is the second Disney+ Simpsons crossover following the Star Wars-themed The Awakens from its Nap. Of course, you can thank the billions Disney spent adding Marvel, Lucasfilm and assets from 21st Century Fox to its empire for that fact the Simpsons and Loki can appear in an animated short together. 

