The Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to $139 for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale officially starts tomorrow, but many tech deals are already live. Take the Google Pixel Buds Pro — our choice for 2024's best wireless earbuds for Android — down to $139 from $200. The 30 percent discount doesn't bring the earbuds to their all-time low, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Google Pixel Buds Pro so far this year.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro scored an 87 in our review thanks to the addition of solid active noise cancellation (ANC), a punchy base, and reliable touch controls. This generation is the first to include ANC, which can be reason enough to consider an upgrade. The earbuds are a good choice for working out, too, as they offer IPX4 water resistance.

The Pixel Buds Pro also offer wireless charging and a quick-charge feature that juices the earbuds up to one hour of ANC listening in five minutes. Speaking of charging, Google's earbuds can hold 11 hours of charge and 31 in total with the case's boost.

However, there are a few aspects Google still needs to work on, such as spatial audio, which needs more support to function well. There's also the call quality, which is far from the clearest of all the earbuds on the market. But, at $61 off, these issues become less of a dealbreaker.

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.