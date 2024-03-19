The Google Pixel Tablet is up to $150 off ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the better options for those dead set on an Android slate, as it doubles as a sort of smart display when hooked up to an included charging speaker dock. If you've been interested, now looks like a decent time to take the plunge: The 11-inch tablet is back down to $399 at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Target and the Google Store.

Google ran this deal a few times toward the end of last year, but it matches the lowest price we've seen and comes in $100 below the 128GB model's usual going rate. If you need more storage, the 256GB version is $150 off and available for $449, another all-time low. The offer comes as part of a wider spate of sales on Google devices and just ahead of Amazon's "Big Spring Sale" sales event. Google says these deals will run through April 3.

My colleague Cherlynn Low gave the Pixel Tablet a score of 85 in her review last June, and we note the device in our tablet buying guide. The aforementioned dock is really what helps it stand out: Plop the tablet onto that and it becomes something akin to a detachable Nest Hub Max. It doesn't have all the same functionality, but you can use it to control smart home devices, showcase photos, stream music with the improved speakers, cast video from your phone and so on. It all makes this the rare tablet that can be useful even when when you aren't holding it.

Without the dock, the Pixel Tablet isn't quite as remarkable: Its LCD display is limited to a basic 60Hz refresh rate, its Tensor G2 chip is now a generation old and Google doesn't support it with a custom-made keyboard or stylus. The screen's rectangular 16:10 aspect ratio may take a bit to get used to as well. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, the top Android pick in our guide, costs a few hundred extra but has more premium hardware and better tools for getting work done. And all Android tablets still lag behind Apple's iPadOS when it comes to optimizing apps for large displays.

That said, even if it's not superlative, the Pixel Tablet is still perfectly solid for web browsing, streaming video and playing games. Unlike the iPad, it also supports multiple user profiles, so it's a good choice if you want share one tablet with everyone in your family. Google says it'll supply OS updates through June 2026 and security updates through June 2028. There's at least some chance that a follow-up device is in the works, but for now, this is a decent deal if you want a big-screen Android device.

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.