The Google Pixel Watch 2 has never been cheaper

Amazon has the Google Pixel Watch 2 on sale for $70 off. The Wear OS 4-powered smartwatch arrived last fall with a new stress-tracking feature, slightly longer battery life and a better heart sensor, as Google’s flagship wearable inches closer to rivals Apple and Samsung. Its current $330 sale price is a record low.

The Pixel Watch 2 works with Android phones, so you’ll want to sit this deal out if you use an iPhone and don’t plan on switching. But those with the right setup get a sleek device with a round (1.2-inch) screen. The watch’s 41mm case (one size only) is lighter than its predecessor, thanks to its recycled aluminum material. It also has an IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning it has dust protection and can withstand half an hour of submersion in 1.5 meters of water.

This latest model includes a stress-tracking feature that uses the watch’s continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor to track changes in your skin’s electrical activity. “This new sensor can point to possible signs of stress using a machine learning algorithm that incorporates heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature,” Google explains. “When the algorithm picks up on physical indicators of positive and negative stress, including excitement, the Body Response feature will send you a notification.”

Fitness tracking is likely one of the main reasons to buy a wearable like this, and Engadget’s Cherlynn Low found the watch’s Fitbit integration performed very well in our full review. “I’ve been wearing the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 to all my workouts this week, and they generally showed similar results,” she wrote when the smartwatch arrived last fall. It includes automatic workout start and stop prompts in case you forget to set up or end a session.

The Pixel Watch 2’s $330 sale price is for the LTE version of the Pixel Watch 2, so once you set it up with your wireless carrier, it can stay connected without needing you to keep your phone nearby. If you prefer the Wi-Fi-only version, it’s available for $300, which is $50 off its usual price.

