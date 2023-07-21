The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is 50 percent off right now

Summer is all about adventure, with better weather and longer days giving you more opportunities to bike, run, hike or even surf. If you want to keep a record of it all without breaking the bank, now is your chance. The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is half off right now — down to $200 from $400 — at both Amazon and Adorama.

The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is a great choice if you want a camera mounted on your body. Its slightly smaller frame and lower weight make it a more comfortable option for placement somewhere like on a helmet. In fact, when we reviewed the Hero11 Black Mini, it felt like it was made to sit on a helmet, thanks also due to its additional rear mounting fingers that help position it facing forward. Other features include 360-degree rotation, HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization and 2X Zoom. You can also use TimeWarp 3.0, Time Lapse and Night Lapse when shooting a video with up to 5.3K resolution.

The Hero11 Black Mini does give up some features in exchange for its smaller size. It can't take pictures and instead pulls 24.7MP ones from videos. It also doesn't have a screen, so you need the Quik app to do most of the setup.

The classic GoPro Hero11 Black is also on sale if you're looking for a slightly more complex option, with a 30 percent discount bringing its price down to $349 from $500. The Hero11 Black is about three-quarters of an inch wider than the mini and offers several more features, such as the ability to take 27MP photos and pull 24.7MP ones from videos if you like. It also has a built-in 1.9-inch screen so you can review content right from the device. Additional tools include the ability to schedule when and how long it will capture content, the addition of a webcam and a removable 1720mAh Enduro battery.

